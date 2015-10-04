WASHINGTON Oct 4 Former Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke said in a newspaper interview published on
Sunday that more corporate executives should have been
prosecuted for their actions leading up to the 2008 financial
crisis.
Bernanke told USA Today that the U.S. Justice Department and
other law enforcement agencies focused on investigating or
indicting financial firms.
"But it would have been my preference to have more
investigation of individual action, since obviously everything
that went wrong or was illegal was done by some individual, not
by an abstract firm," Bernanke was quoted as saying.
Bernanke, who presided over the U.S. central bank during the
financial crisis considered the worst since the Great
Depression, said it was not up to him to decide whether to
prosecute individuals, noting: "The Fed is not a law-enforcement
agency."
"The Department of Justice and others are responsible for
that, and a lot of their efforts have been to indict or threaten
to indict financial firms," Bernanke added. "Now a financial
firm is of course a legal fiction; it's not a person. You can't
put a financial firm in jail."
Bernanke, who retired from the Fed last year after eight
years as chairman, said of the financial crisis: "I think there
was a reasonably good chance that, barring stabilization of the
financial system, that we could have gone into a 1930s-style
depression."
In the interview, Bernanke, whose memoir is being published
this week, acknowledged that analysts were slow to realize how
serious the economic downturn would become and faulted himself
for not doing more to explain why it was in the public's
interest to rescue the financial firms that helped cause the
crisis.
"Every time I saw a bumper sticker which said, 'Where's my
bailout?' it hurt," the newspaper quoted him as saying.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Walsh)