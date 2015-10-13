BOSTON Oct 13 Ben Bernanke, who as Federal
Reserve chairman steered the United States through its worst
financial crisis in modern times, said on Tuesday that
ballooning U.S. student loans do not pose the same threat to the
financial system as housing loans did.
"The student loan situation is a risk, but a different kind
of risk," Bernanke said, when asked how dangerous the roughly
$1.2 trillion in student loan debt is. "It is not going to
destabilize the financial system." He spoke at a Greater Boston
Chamber of Commerce breakfast.
Student loans are mostly backed by the government while
mortgages, which sparked the 2008 financial crisis, was held by
publicly traded financial institutions susceptible to panic.
Bernanke, the former Federal Reserve chairman, is the latest
among investors, political candidates and former policymakers to
weigh in amid worries that student loans may develop into the
next bubble that threatens financial stability.
Saddled with debt that can sometimes run into the hundreds
of thousands of dollars, many college grads can only get
low-paying jobs and are forced to move back home, postponing
marriage and buying their own homes.
"Ninety-seven percent of loans are made by the government,
not banks. So it is a fiscal issue and an issue for students who
have debt because it affects their ability to buy houses and
cars," Bernanke said.
While Bernanke, who ended his eight years as Fed chairman in
2014, said it was a good thing that students can borrow to
finance an education that would have been out of reach years
ago, he also acknowledged that some loans should not be made.
"We need better lending," and counseling for students taking
out the loans, he said.
In a nod to parents around the country, Bernanke said his
own children have taken out loans to go to medical school. "I
assure you they have a substantial portion of the government's
debt themselves," he said.
Bernanke traveled to Boston, where he earned his
undergraduate degree from Harvard and doctorate in economics
from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, days after
publishing his memoir "The Courage to Act."
