July 31 Plastic packaging products maker Berry
Plastics Group Inc said it would buy Avintiv Inc, which
makes materials used in products ranging from diapers to
disinfectant wipes, for about $2.45 billion in cash from
Blackstone Group LP.
Berry Plastics, which makes products such as duct tapes,
spray adhesives and food wrap films, said it would buy Avintiv
on a debt-free, cash-free basis.
Berry Plastics' shares rose nearly 2 percent to $34 in
trading before the bell on Friday.
Avintiv, which changed its name from PGI Specialty Materials
Inc last month, was bought by Blackstone Group in 2010 for
$326.2 million in cash from private equity firm MatlinPatterson
in 2010.
The company, as PGI, filed for an initial public offering in
February. At that time the company said its net loss had nearly
tripled to about $97 million in the nine months ended Sept. 27,
while sales rose 2.2 percent to $1.5 billion.
Avintiv's specialty materials are also used in feminine
hygiene products, face masks and surgical gowns and its
customers include Procter & Gamble Co, Kimberly-Clark
Corp and Cardinal Health Inc.
Avintiv has 23 locations in 14 countries and supplies to
many of the consumer and industrial product manufacturers that
Berry Plastics supplies to, Berry Plastics said.
Berry Plastics said it expects the deal to add to its
earnings and free cash flow and that it had secured debt
financing to fund the deal.
The company expects the deal to close by the end of this
year.
Berry Plastics' financial advisers are Credit Suisse and
Barclays, while Bryan Cave is its legal adviser. Citi and BofA
Merrill Lynch were Avintiv and Blackstone's financial advisers
and Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett LLP is their legal adviser.
