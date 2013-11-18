BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 Berry Plastics Group Inc : * Announces CFO transition * Says CFO Jim Kratochvil to retire * Elected Mark Miles, who currently serves as executive vice president,
* Elected Mark Miles, who currently serves as executive vice president, controller and treasurer, to replace Kratochvil
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares