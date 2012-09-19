Sept 19 Apollo Global Management LLC-backed
Berry Plastics Group Inc expects to sell 29.4 million
shares in its initial public offering at between $16 and $18
each.
At the top of this expected range, the plastic container
maker would be valued at a little over $2 billion.
The company filed with U.S. regulators in March to raise up
to $500 million in its IPO.
Berry Plastics intends to list its shares on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "BERY".
BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Barclays and Deutsche Bank
Securities are the lead underwriters to the offering.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore, Editing by Anthony
Kurian)