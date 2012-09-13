(Adds detail, CEO comment)
FRANKFURT, Sept 13 German media firm Bertelsmann
, struggling to keep up with fast-changing markets,
plans major acquisitions and strategic partnerships to
accelerate growth in coming years, to become more international
and a leading digital company.
Europe's biggest media group and owner of European TV
broadcaster RTL Group said it would focus on Brazil,
China and India while further strengthening its position in the
United States, "the world's biggest and most innovative market".
Chief executive Thomas Rabe said on Thursday the firm wanted
to speed up growth in digital media, an area where it was
growing too slowly. "We want to accelerate the pace, advance the
transformation to digital more aggressively, and devote more
attention to the faster-growing regions."
"The funds needed for putting this strategy into practice
will come from operations and a mix of debt and equity," the
company said.
Bertelsmann changed its legal form earlier this year from a
joint stock company to one allowing it to list as a company
controlled by a family holding.
Its first-half revenue rose 5 percent, mainly due to the
"Fifty Shades" trilogy bestseller, with half of the 30 million
copies sold as e-books.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Dan Lalor)
