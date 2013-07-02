Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
FRANKFURT, July 2 German media conglomerate Bertelsmann is eying more acquisitions, using some of the proceeds from its stake sale in RTL to fund takeovers, Chief Executive Thomas Rabe told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
"I would not rule out that in the second half of the year we see the odd transaction here and there," Rabe told Sueddeutsche in an interview published in Tuesday's edition of the paper.
The company is not under pressure to do a deal, even though there are plenty of attractive investment opportunities, Rabe told the paper. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.
