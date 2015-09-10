* Growth seen both organic and through acquisitions

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 German media giant Bertelsmann is moving its growing education activities into a new business unit with a medium-term revenue target of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), up from $200 million this year.

The new unit will be run like a separate company, alongside its BMG music business.

"In this way we create the best possible conditions for further growth - both organically and through further acquisitions," said Kay Krafft, who has run Bertelsmann's education activities since 2014 and will run the unit.

The company didn't specify what it meant by the "medium term" but said the 1 billion euros in education sales was part of its overall aim of increasing annual group sales to 20 billion euros by 2016 or 2017.

Last year, group revenue rose 3.1 percent to 16.7 billion euros.

Reuters reported Sept. 4 that Bertelsmann was close to acquiring a minority stake in U.S. learning technology firm HotChalk, according to people familiar with the matter, valuing the company between $600 million and $800 million. [ID: nL1N11A29E]

Bertelsmann wants to make education a third pillar of its business alongside media and services, aiming to grab a large slice of the fragmented $5.5 trillion global market, in which the biggest single player is Britain's Pearson.

It also controls the Penguin Random House book publishing joint venture with Pearson as well as broadcaster RTL.

Bertelsmann has made some early inroads in education.

Earlier this year, it agreed to buy a controlling stake in United States-based Alliant International University. Last year, it bought e-learning business Relias Learning for $540 million. ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Reporting by Harro Ten Wolde; additional reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Georgina Prodhan, Greg Mahlich and Bernadette Baum)