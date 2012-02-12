FRANKFURT Feb 12 Bertelsmann,
Europe's largest media company, is aiming to branch out into new
businesses such as education in emerging markets as it aims to
reduce dependence on German broadcasting, its chief executive
said in an interview.
In five year's time, Germany's Bertelsmann would be "more
international in more areas of business," the group's new chief
executive Thomas Rabe was cited as saying by Der Spiegel
magazine on Sunday.
The group aims to expand into education not only in Europe
and the United States but also Brazil, India and China, Rabe
said, adding that it would need investment partners because it
cannot take on more debt.
"Bertelsmann never stood for capital strength in particular,
that was always a bottleneck," he was cited as saying.
The group, best known for its TV arm RTL and
publisher Random House, reported lower profit for 2011, hurt by
start-up costs for new businesses and a weak performance in some
printing activities.
($1 = 0.7545 euro)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Erica Billingham)