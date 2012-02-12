FRANKFURT Feb 12 Bertelsmann, Europe's largest media company, is aiming to branch out into new businesses such as education in emerging markets as it aims to reduce dependence on German broadcasting, its chief executive said in an interview.

In five year's time, Germany's Bertelsmann would be "more international in more areas of business," the group's new chief executive Thomas Rabe was cited as saying by Der Spiegel magazine on Sunday.

The group aims to expand into education not only in Europe and the United States but also Brazil, India and China, Rabe said, adding that it would need investment partners because it cannot take on more debt.

"Bertelsmann never stood for capital strength in particular, that was always a bottleneck," he was cited as saying.

The group, best known for its TV arm RTL and publisher Random House, reported lower profit for 2011, hurt by start-up costs for new businesses and a weak performance in some printing activities.

