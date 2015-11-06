Nov 6 Bertelsmann SE & Co said on
Friday it was spending $230 million to acquire a minority stake
in U.S. learning technology firm HotChalk, the latest move by
Europe's largest media group to grab a bigger slice of the
education market.
Bertelsmann, which controls broadcaster RTL and co-owns book
publisher Penguin Random House, will become the largest
stockholder in the company. The valuation of the funding round
was not disclosed.
Reuters previously reported that Bertelsmann was going to
lead a funding round that would value the Campbell,
California-based company at $600 million to $800 million. The
company has an annual growth rate in the double digits.
HotChalk, which launched in 2004, helps non-profit
universities and colleges create online graduate degrees and
currently supports 33 online degree programs.
Bertelsmann Chairman and CEO Thomas Rabe said in a statement
that online services is one of the strategic segments the
company wants to focus on in education.
Bertelsmann has recently made education a third pillar of
its business alongside media and services, in a bid to grow its
presence in the fragmented $5.5 trillion global market for
education, in which the biggest single player is Britain's
Pearson. Bertelsmann announced in September that it was
creating a new business unit that will be run like a separate
company to focus on education with a revenue target of 1 billion
euros ($1.1 billion.)
HotChalk is one of a number of companies such as Coursera
and Udacity, another Bertelsmann-backed company, that have
sprung up in recent years to help bring universities courses
online to a greater number of students.
The company added seven customers this year, with three more
on the way next year, HotChalk CEO Ed Fields said in an
interview. HotChalk works with Concordia University-Portland
based in Oregon, which uses it to help run its online master and
doctorate of education degree programs.
It's the largest funding round to date for HotChalk and its
last investment since 2012 when venture capital firm Mohr
Davidow, a previous investor, put more money into the company.
"We've aligned with a global platform, Bertelsmann, to
continue to lead the discussion around improving outcomes in
education and making sure students get the results they
bargained for when they enrolled in university," Fields said.
Financial advisers on the deal were Morgan Stanley
for Bertelsmann and Citigroup Inc for HotChalk.
Last week, Bertelsmann's online training company, Relias
Learning, which it bought for $540 million last year, said it
was acquiring Redilearning, a U.S. company that focuses on
online training in the senior care sector.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Ken Wills)