FRANKFURT Jan 18 Media conglomerate
Bertelsmann missed its expectations for last year,
posting a 0.9 percent fall in net profit to 650 million euros
($828 million), German monthly magazine Manager Magazin
reported, citing no sources.
Sales rose 2 percent to about 16 billion euros, the magazine
said in an excerpt of an article to be published on Friday.
A spokesman for Bertelsmann declined to comment on the
matter.
Europe's largest media group had said in November it saw
2011 sales rising slightly, with net profit above the
year-earlier level.
Manager Magazin said while Bertelsmann's broadcaster RTL
and services unit Arvato posted robust results for the
year, magazine publisher Gruner + Jahr and book unit Random
House both recorded a slide in sales and operating profit.
($1 = 0.7851 euro)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Patricia
Gugau; Editing by Dan Lalor)