By Ludwig Burger and Peter Maushagen

BERLIN, March 28 Bertelsmann is giving up its fierce resistance to going public, trying to lure fresh investors who are prepared to fund growth while allowing the Mohn family to retain their grip over Europe's largest media company.

The 177-year-old company said on Wednesday it would change its legal form from a joint stock company to one that would let it list as a company controlled by a family holding.

This would allow the Mohns to keep sway over strategic decisions and name top managers while taking on new shareholders to fund new projects.

"Bertelsmann could thus broaden its capital base without changing the ownership structure," Chief Executive Thomas Rabe told journalists, adding that an initial public offering (IPO) would be an option.

Liz Mohn, the widow of Reinhard Mohn, who after World War II turned a mail-order book club into a media empire, has fiercely opposed taking Bertelsmann public.

In 2006, co-owner Groupe Bruxelles Lambert wanted to hive off its 25.1 percent stake in Bertelsmann via an IPO but the Mohns opted to leverage massively Bertelsmann to buy the investor out for 4.5 billion euros.

German blue chip companies with a structure similar to the one envisaged by Bertelmann include glues and detergent maker Henkel, along with healthcare companies Fresenius and Merck KGaA.

Bertelsmann CEO Rabe said such a legal set-up would allow for new shareholders who could help fund major growth projects.

"We will channel a large part of our future investments into new businesses based on clear prerequisites: they need to have an attractive long-term growth potential, a global footing and to be benefiting from the development of digital media," Rabe said.

He cited Bertelsmann's music publishing rights activities and its recent investment in the higher education business as examples. Growth in China, Brazil or India could also require fresh equity.

IPO plans harboured for years by major German companies are being revived now that the country's blue chip index DAX has advanced about 20 percent so far this year. Banking sources say the second quarter may see the listing of insurer Talanx and industrial conglomerate Evonik .

Bertelsmann - best known for its TV arm RTL and publisher Random House - last month reported lower profit for 2011, hurt by start-up costs for new businesses and a weak performance in some printing activities.

On Wednesday it said it was eyeing a higher net income this year than the 465 million euros posted in 2011 and a moderate increase in sales, up from 15.3 billion in 2011.

Bertelsmann's efforts to leverage its media assets, which include magazine and newspaper giant Gruner + Jahr, online or move into more modern Web businesses have had little impact.

It closed down an early venture into Internet book retailing in 2002, ceding defeat to Amazon, while the book clubs that fuelled the company's growth into a global conglomerate were shut down last year after a failed attempt to turn them into online social networks. (Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Holmes and Jodie Ginsberg)