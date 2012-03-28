* Says to change legal form to SE & CO KGaA
* Says major growth projects could require fresh capital
* Says Mohn family will keep control of the group
(Adds CEO comments, backgound)
By Ludwig Burger and Peter Maushagen
BERLIN, March 28 Bertelsmann is giving
up its fierce resistance to going public, trying to lure fresh
investors who are prepared to fund growth while allowing the
Mohn family to retain their grip over Europe's largest media
company.
The 177-year-old company said on Wednesday it would change
its legal form from a joint stock company to one that would let
it list as a company controlled by a family holding.
This would allow the Mohns to keep sway over strategic
decisions and name top managers while taking on new shareholders
to fund new projects.
"Bertelsmann could thus broaden its capital base without
changing the ownership structure," Chief Executive Thomas Rabe
told journalists, adding that an initial public offering (IPO)
would be an option.
Liz Mohn, the widow of Reinhard Mohn, who after World War II
turned a mail-order book club into a media empire, has fiercely
opposed taking Bertelsmann public.
In 2006, co-owner Groupe Bruxelles Lambert wanted to hive
off its 25.1 percent stake in Bertelsmann via an IPO but the
Mohns opted to leverage massively Bertelsmann to buy the
investor out for 4.5 billion euros.
German blue chip companies with a structure similar to the
one envisaged by Bertelmann include glues and detergent maker
Henkel, along with healthcare companies Fresenius
and Merck KGaA.
Bertelsmann CEO Rabe said such a legal set-up would allow
for new shareholders who could help fund major growth projects.
"We will channel a large part of our future investments into
new businesses based on clear prerequisites: they need to have
an attractive long-term growth potential, a global footing and
to be benefiting from the development of digital media," Rabe
said.
He cited Bertelsmann's music publishing rights activities
and its recent investment in the higher education business as
examples. Growth in China, Brazil or India could also require
fresh equity.
IPO plans harboured for years by major German companies are
being revived now that the country's blue chip index DAX
has advanced about 20 percent so far this year. Banking
sources say the second quarter may see the listing of insurer
Talanx and industrial conglomerate Evonik
.
Bertelsmann - best known for its TV arm RTL and
publisher Random House - last month reported lower profit for
2011, hurt by start-up costs for new businesses and a weak
performance in some printing activities.
On Wednesday it said it was eyeing a higher net income this
year than the 465 million euros posted in 2011 and a moderate
increase in sales, up from 15.3 billion in 2011.
Bertelsmann's efforts to leverage its media assets, which
include magazine and newspaper giant Gruner + Jahr, online or
move into more modern Web businesses have had little impact.
It closed down an early venture into Internet book retailing
in 2002, ceding defeat to Amazon, while the book clubs
that fuelled the company's growth into a global conglomerate
were shut down last year after a failed attempt to turn them
into online social networks.
(Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Writing by Ludwig
Burger; Editing by David Holmes and Jodie Ginsberg)