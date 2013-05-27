FRANKFURT May 27 German media conglomerate
Bertelsmann is ready to invest 3 billion euros ($3.9
billion) over the next three years, to strengthen its online
education and services unit, Chief Executive Thomas Rabe told a
German newspaper.
The sale of a stake in broadcaster RTL Group for
about 1.4 billion euros ($1.8 billion) and cash flow from
Bertelsmann's operations allow the media group to invest in a
range of promising businesses, CEO Rabe told daily Handelsblatt
in an interview published on Monday.
Other businesses that could be strengthened via acquisitions
and investments are TV production arm Freemantle, Bertelsmann's
business information unit and music rights company BMG, Rabe
said.
He added that the media group was targeting sales of 17
billion euros this year and 18 billion euros in 2014, after 16.1
billion in 2012.
($1 = 0.7734 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter)