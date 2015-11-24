FRANKFURT Nov 24 European media conglomerate
Bertelsmann is looking for a private equity partner to
help it buy the rest of publisher Penguin Random House in case
co-owner Pearson wants a quick exit from the business,
three sources told Reuters.
Privately held Bertelsmann controls 53 percent of the
publisher of bestsellers such as the Fifty Shades series and Lee
Child's Jack Reacher thrillers and is one of the so-called big
four English-language book publishing companies.
Pearson has sold the Financial Times and its stake in the
Economist in recent months to concentrate on education. It has
said it intends to hold on to the stake in Penguin Random House
until 2017.
Analysts have said a sale of its 47 percent stake in the
book publisher, worth an estimated 2 billion euros ($2.1
billion) at least, would be the next logical move.
"It is definitely something Bertelsmann has looked into,"
said one person familiar with Bertelsmann management's thinking.
"Bertelsmann is heavily investing in education so it would be
good to spread the burden."
Bertelsmann declined to comment.
