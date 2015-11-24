* Could use financial help if Pearson exits quickly -
By Harro Ten Wolde and Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Nov 24 European media giant
Bertelsmann is looking for a private equity partner to
help it buy the rest of publisher Penguin Random House should
co-owner Pearson want a swift exit from the business,
three sources told Reuters.
Privately owned Bertelsmann controls 53 percent of the
publisher of bestsellers such as the Fifty Shades series and Lee
Child's Jack Reacher thrillers.
Announced in 2012, the venture brought together two of the
biggest names in book publishing, with the Penguin imprint and
logo a familiar sight on bookshelves around the English-speaking
world.
Pearson and Bertelsmann initially committed to holding their
shares for at least three years and each partner has the right
of first refusal thereafter should one want to sell.
They also agreed that from five years after completion of
the deal either partner can require an initial public offering
(IPO) of the publisher.
Pearson, the world's biggest educational publisher, is going
through a period of transition. It has sold the Financial Times
and its stake in The Economist in recent months to concentrate
on education.
Asked by Reuters for a comment, Pearson reiterated remarks
made by Chief Executive John Fallon earlier this month. At that
time he said: "It's an issue we will consider at some point
(selling Pearson's PRH stake) but it's more likely to be a 2017
than a 2016 issue."
SEEKING A PARTNER?
Analysts see a sale of its 47 percent stake in the book
publisher, worth an estimated 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) at
least, as the next logical move.
"It is definitely something Bertelsmann has looked into,"
said one person familiar with the thinking of the management of
the German company.
"The main issue is whether Pearson wants to sell its stake
in one deal or whether it wants to sell in phases," the person
added.
Bertelsmann declined to comment.
A complete exit in one go by Pearson could be a financial
challenge for Bertelsmann when it is investing to build up its
own education business, aiming for 1 billion euros in mid-term
sales, up from less than 200 million euros this year.
Talks between the two Penguin Random House owners are
expected to resume next year, two sources said.
Bringing in a private equity partner would be a logical
option to help ease the burden, the sources said.
Such a construction is not new to Bertelsmann Chief
Executive Thomas Rabe, who used a similar deal structure to
transform music business BMG with the help of Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts.
Bertelsmann dismantled BMG in the last decade, keeping only
some music rights.
It brought KKR on board as a shareholder for the remaining
BMG business in 2009 and with its financial help bought a string
of music publishers and rights catalogues, including those of
the Rolling Stones, Janet Jackson and Roy Orbison.
In 2013, Bertelsmann bought out KKR and took back full
ownership of the company.
"Rabe really likes those kind of deals," said another person
familiar with the process said.
The private equity firm would be a logical candidate to help
shoulder a Penguin Random House deal, the person familiar with
Bertelsmann management's thinking said but did not rule out
other partners.
KKR declined to comment on the matter.
($1 = 0.9400 euros)
(Additional reporting by Sarah Young in London; Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt and Keith Weir)