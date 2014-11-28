FRANKFURT Nov 28 German media conglomerate
Bertelsmann's finance chief Judith Hartmann will leave
the company at the end of January, it said on Friday.
Privately-held Bertelsmann, which controls broadcaster RTL
Group, did not give a reason for Hartmann's departure.
The company said it would decide on a successor in due
course and that Chief Executive Thomas Rabe will take interim
responsibility for the financial department.
Bertelsmann is also co-owner of Penguin Random House, the
publisher of bestsellers such as Gillian Flynn's "Gone Girl" and
George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" series.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by David Goodman)