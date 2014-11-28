FRANKFURT Nov 28 German media conglomerate Bertelsmann's finance chief Judith Hartmann will leave the company at the end of January, it said on Friday.

Privately-held Bertelsmann, which controls broadcaster RTL Group, did not give a reason for Hartmann's departure.

The company said it would decide on a successor in due course and that Chief Executive Thomas Rabe will take interim responsibility for the financial department.

Bertelsmann is also co-owner of Penguin Random House, the publisher of bestsellers such as Gillian Flynn's "Gone Girl" and George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" series.

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by David Goodman)