Textile company places rare bet on Turkey's Kurdish southeast
* Decades of conflict have left southeast Turkey mired in poverty
BRUSSELS, March 27 EU antitrust regulators will approve the proposed merger of German media group Bertelsmann's Random House unit and British publisher Pearson's Penguin without conditions, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
"The companies have not provided concessions," one of the sources said.
The European Commission will decide on the deal by April 5.
* Decades of conflict have left southeast Turkey mired in poverty
April 3 Newer cancer drugs that enlist the body's immune system are improving the odds of survival, but competition between them is not reining in prices that can now top $250,000 a year.
April 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,328 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * RECKITT BENCKISER: British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser is considering the sale of its foods business, which includes French's, its top-selling U.S. mustard brand, to help fund its $16.6 billion takeover of baby food maker Mead Johnson , British newspaper The Sunday Times said. * CO-OP BANK: Britain's Virgi