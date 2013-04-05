BRUSSELS, April 5 German media group Bertelsmann
and British publisher Pearson secured
unconditional EU regulatory clearance on Friday to merge their
publishers Random House and Penguin to better compete with
rivals Amazon and Apple.
The deal, announced in October, will create a publishing
giant that will brings under one roof EL James, the author of
best-selling "Fifty Shades of Grey", the 2012 literature Nobel
prize winner Mo Yan and fantasy novelist Terry Pratchett.
The European Commission said it did not have any competition
concerns over the deal, confirming a Reuters story dated March
27. {ID:nL5N0CJ1H8}
"The merged entity will continue to face several strong
competitors," the EU competition watchdog said in a statement.
Antitrust regulators in the United States and New Zealand
have already nodded the deal through while China, Canada and the
Austrian media watchdog are also examining the proposed merger.
Random House, the biggest book publisher in the United
States and Britain, has been lifted by the success of the "Fifty
Shades" trilogy of novels. Penguin is the No. 2 player in the
United States and third in Britain.