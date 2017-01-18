FRANKFURT Jan 18 German media group Bertelsmann
may raise its stake in book publisher Penguin Random
House, its joint venture with Britain's Pearson, it
said on Wednesday after Pearson said it intended to issue an
exit note.
"We are open to increasing our stake in Penguin Random
House, provided the financial terms are fair," Bertelsmann Chief
Executive Thomas Rabe said in a statement.
"Strategically this would not only strengthen one of our
most important content businesses, it would also once further
strengthen our presence in the United States, our second largest
market," he added.
Bertelsmann and Pearson combined their book-publishing
businesses in 2013. Bertelsmann holds 53 percent of the joint
venture and Pearson 47 percent.
