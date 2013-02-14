FRANKFURT Feb 14 Bertelsmann AG on
Thursday said it welcomes the U.S. Department of Justice
approval for its deal to create a joint venture for its book
publishing unit with Britain's Pearson.
In October, Germany's Bertelsmann and Britain's Pearson said
they plan to combine their publishers Penguin and Random House
to create Penguin Random House.
In a statement, Thomas Rabe, Chairman & CEO of Bertelsmann,
said, "We are very pleased that the U.S. Department Of Justice
has concluded its review and made a determination to clear the
planned combination of Random House and Penguin without any
conditions."
Under the plan, Bertelsmann will own 53 percent of the
venture and nominate five directors to the board, while Pearson
would own the rest and nominate four. Both must retain their
stakes in the venture for at least three years.