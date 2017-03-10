BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 10 German media group Bertelsmann expects to raise its stake in its Random House joint venture with Pearson to between 70 and 75 percent and will find a long-term partner if necessary for the rest, its chief executive told Der Spiegel.
Britain's Pearson - which currently owns 47 percent of Random House, the world's biggest general-interest publisher - said in January it may seek to sell its stake after a massive profit warning.
Bertelsmann CEO Thomas Rabe told Der Spiegel: "I expect we will raise our stake to 70 or 75 percent as long as the conditions are right."
He said any partner for the remaining stake would need to take a long-term view. "Interest is high but we don't want a partner who would soon head out of the door again," he said.
"There are many institutional investors like pension funds or family trusts who think long-term." (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )