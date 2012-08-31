BERLIN Aug 31 Media conglomerate Bertelsmann still expects moderate growth this year after posting 5 percent higher revenues in the first half year, fueled by rising e-book revenues and the "Fifty Shades" trilogy bestseller.

Europe's largest media group on Thursday said its revenue rose 5 percent to 7.6 billion euros ($9.5 billion), while operating profit from continued operations, or operating EBIT, was slightly down at 731 million.

"For the current year we continue to expect moderate revenue growth, a continued high operating EBIT, and a year-on-year increase in net profit," said Bertelsmann Chief Executive Thomas Rabe in a statement.

Bertelsmann owns publishers Gruner + Jahr and Random House as well as European TV broadcaster RTL Group, which last week flagged a drop in its full-year operating profit as its German operations no longer can make up for other areas, which suffer from the economic crisis in Europe.

The 177-year-old company earlier this year changed its legal form from a joint stock company to one that would let it list as a company controlled by a family holding. ($1 = 0.8001 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)