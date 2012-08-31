BERLIN Aug 31 Media conglomerate Bertelsmann
still expects moderate growth this year after posting
5 percent higher revenues in the first half year, fueled by
rising e-book revenues and the "Fifty Shades" trilogy
bestseller.
Europe's largest media group on Thursday said its revenue
rose 5 percent to 7.6 billion euros ($9.5 billion), while
operating profit from continued operations, or operating EBIT,
was slightly down at 731 million.
"For the current year we continue to expect moderate revenue
growth, a continued high operating EBIT, and a year-on-year
increase in net profit," said Bertelsmann Chief Executive Thomas
Rabe in a statement.
Bertelsmann owns publishers Gruner + Jahr and Random House
as well as European TV broadcaster RTL Group, which
last week flagged a drop in its full-year operating profit as
its German operations no longer can make up for other areas,
which suffer from the economic crisis in Europe.
The 177-year-old company earlier this year changed its legal
form from a joint stock company to one that would let it list as
a company controlled by a family holding.
