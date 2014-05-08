FRANKFURT May 8 German media group Bertelsmann
reported a 3.5 percent rise in first-quarter core
profit, driven by acquisitions in its e-commerce, book and music
businesses.
First-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 433 million euros
($602.85 million).
"Our business performance in the first three months has
confirmed our forecast of achieving strong revenue growth,
continued high profitability, and a positive development of
group profit in 2014," Chief Financial Officer Judith Hartmann
said in a statement.
Privately held Bertelsmann is co-owner of Penguin Random
House, the publisher of bestsellers such as Dan Brown's
"Inferno" and the "Fifty Shades" trilogy.
It also holds the majority of broadcaster RTL Group
, which earlier on Thursday said advertising
markets continued to show signs of recovery.
($1 = 0.7183 Euros)
