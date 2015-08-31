FRANKFURT Aug 31 German media group Bertelsmann
said on Monday it still expects profit and sales to
rise this year after reporting record core profit over the first
six months, fuelled by its television and book businesses.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 1.1 billion euros ($1.23
billion)in the first six months from 1.0 billion a year earlier.
Privately held Bertelsmann controls Penguin Random House
, publisher of the "Fifty Shades" trilogy and Lee
Child's "Jack Reacher" series.
"If there is no downturn in the global economy, we expect
higher revenues and operating EBITDA for the full year due to
the ongoing transformation of our Group," Bertelsmann's Chief
Executive Thomas Rabe said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8909 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)