FRANKFURT May 11 European media conglomerate Bertelsmann said on Wednesday its first-quarter core earnings jumped 8 percent mainly on the back of RTL Group , which it controls.
Bertelsmann, which also owns the majority of book publisher Penguin Random House, said first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from continuing operations rose to 500 million euros ($569.50 million) from 463 million in the same period last year.
Earlier on Wednesday, RTL Group reported better-than-expected first-quarter results, helped by its German broadcasting activities and its production company FreemantleMedia
Bertelsmann said it continued to see growth in 2016 sales and continued high operating profitability.
($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
HALIFAX, England, May 18 British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would tighten laws on company takeovers and would ensure any foreign group buying important infrastructure did not undermine security or essential services if she wins next month's national election.