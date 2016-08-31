BERLIN Aug 31 European media conglomerate
Bertelsmann said on Wednesday its half-year core
earnings rose 4.5 percent as growth at RTL Group in
France and Germany and its printing business offset some
start-up losses at its publishing and education units.
Bertelsmann, which also owns the majority of book publisher
Penguin Random House, said earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from continuing
operations rose to 1.11 billion euros ($1.24 billion) in the
first six months of the year from 1.06 billion in the same
period last year.
Last week, RTL Group reported a 2 percent decline in sales
in the second quarter due to lower revenues at production unit
FremantleMedia and competition for advertising revenue from the
UEFA European soccer championship.
Bertelsmann confirmed its guidance for 2016 sales growth and
continued high operating profitability.
It also said that it expected group net profit again to be
higher than 1 billion euros and that it aims for revenues of
around 20 billion euros in the mid-term.
($1 = 0.8978 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)