BERLIN Aug 29 German media group Bertelsmann
cut its 2014 profit outlook on Friday after the
Hungarian business of its broadcaster RTL
took a hit from a new advertising tax.
RTL, Europe's largest broadcaster, cut its 2014 outlook last
week, citing the Hungarian tax.
Bertelsmann said first-half net income fell 39 percent to
254 million euros ($334.5 million) as a result of the impairment
at RTL.
The group said it therefore now expected 2014 net income to
be slightly below that of 2013, and earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be stable. It had
previously predicted "a positive development" for group profit.
It maintained a forecast for a significant increase in
revenues after they rose 6.6 percent to 7.85 billion euros in
the first half.
Along with holding the majority of RTL Group, privately held
Bertelsmann is co-owner of Penguin Random House, the publisher
of bestsellers such as Dan Brown's "Inferno" and the "Fifty
Shades" trilogy.
($1 = 0.7593 euro)
