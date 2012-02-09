FRANKFURT Feb 9 Bertelsmann,
Europe's largest media company, reported lower profit for 2011,
hurt by start-up costs for new businesses and a weak performance
in some printing activities.
Bertelsmann -- best known for its TV arm RTL and
publisher Random House -- reported operating earnings before tax
and interest of 1.7 billion euros ($2.25 billion), down from 1.8
billion in 2010. Sales rose 1.3 percent to 15.3 billion euros.
The group -- which will publish full results on March 28 --
in January announced plans to spin off the printing activities
from its Arvato services division.
($1 = 0.7545 euro)
