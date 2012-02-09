FRANKFURT Feb 9 Bertelsmann, Europe's largest media company, reported lower profit for 2011, hurt by start-up costs for new businesses and a weak performance in some printing activities.

Bertelsmann -- best known for its TV arm RTL and publisher Random House -- reported operating earnings before tax and interest of 1.7 billion euros ($2.25 billion), down from 1.8 billion in 2010. Sales rose 1.3 percent to 15.3 billion euros.

The group -- which will publish full results on March 28 -- in January announced plans to spin off the printing activities from its Arvato services division. ($1 = 0.7545 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Dan Lalor)