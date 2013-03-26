* Sees 2013 sales at 17 bln euros, 2014 sales at 18 bln

* CEO says RTL stake sale "well advanced"

* Bertelsmann IPO off table for foreseeable future

BERLIN, March 26 German media group Bertelsmann on Tuesday warned of a possible profit decline this year because of slow economic growth in the euro zone and an increase in investments.

The publisher of the "Fifty Shades" Trilogy, which sold more than 80 million copies worldwide, said sales would continue to grow, but earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from continuing operations, excluding special items, could remain flat or could decline slightly.

"Given the low overall economic growth in the euro region... and increased investments, we expect a stable or slightly declining business performance in 2013," Chief Executive Thomas Rabe told reporters.

Core EBIT, excluding special items, was 1.74 billion euros ($2.24 billion) in 2012.

The group reported a slight increase in 2012 net profit to 619 million euros from 612 million euros in the previous year.

Special items related to its southern European business and the closure of daily newspaper Financial Times Deutschland amounted to 405 million euros.

For 2013, Rabe expected revenue to rise to 17 billion euros from 16.07 billion in 2012, with the operating, or EBIT margin remaining at a double-digit level. In 2012, the operating margin was 10.8 percent, down from 11.4 percent in 2011.

He expected sales in 2014 to continue to grow to about 18 billion euros.

Its U.S. publishing unit Random House, which is in the process of merging with Pearson's Penguin, had a record year thanks to the sales of "Fifty Shades".

Rabe said the process of selling part of the group's stake in broadcaster RTL Group was "well advanced" but that the timing of the sale depended on market circumstances.

Bertelsmann said earlier this year it was planning to reduce its RTL stake to just above 75 percent from 92.3 percent at present. Sources have told Reuters the placement of the shares was set to start shortly after the Easter holiday.

Bertelsmann plans to use the proceeds to finance a revamp to catch up with rapidly changing markets.

Rabe also said an initial public listing of Bertelsmann shares was "off the table for the foreseeable future".

He said the shares would be trading at a significant discount to its peers because of its conglomerate status, and that raising funds via other ways was more attractive.