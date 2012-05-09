FRANKFURT May 9 Bertelsmann said on Wednesday it started the year on a "high note" with first-quarter operating profit rising 13 percent and 5 percent higher sales, keeping its full-year target for moderate revenue growth.

Europe's largest media company - best known for its TV arm RTL and publisher Random House - said operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 280 million euros ($363.9 million) in the first quarter from 248 million a year earlier.

"Looking at the full year, we are confident of achieving our target of moderate revenue growth, stable operating EBIT at a high level, and increased group profit," said Bertelsmann's Chief Executive Thomas Rabe in a statement.

RTL Group, which is majority-owned by Bertelsmann, said earlier on Wednesday first-quarter sales rose, as growth in the French and German TV advertising markets offset a continued slump in southern and eastern Europe.

Bertelsmann, which is trying to grow faster by becoming more digital and international, has recently given up its fierce resistance to going public.

($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)