(Adds 'known for' in first paragraphto show that BMG did not
get the rights for "Satisfaction" and "Jumpin' Jack Flash")
FRANKFURT, June 26 Rolling Stones, known for
songs such as "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" and "Jumpin' Jack
Flash," have won a new publishing deal just as a series of shows
this summer is set to boost interest in the band's back
catalogue.
BMG, part of German publisher Bertelsmann, has
signed to represent the music catalogue of the Stones, who are
on tour celebrating 50 years in the music business.
The company gave no value for the deal, in which BMG's
responsibilities will range from marketing and licensing songs
to the film, TV and advertising sectors, to ensuring the writers
are paid promptly and accurately for their use on the
fast-growing number of digital music services.
It is the first new publishing deal with an outside company
in 40 years for Keith Richards and Mick Jagger, who share
writing credits on many of the band's best-known hits.
EMI Music Publishing, which owns the band's songs from
1971-1983, was the last outside company to sign a deal with the
band, before the Stones took control over their own
compositions.
BMG will from July 1 take direct responsibility for
publishing all of the songs written by Jagger and Richards since
1983. Additionally the company will be responsible for handling
the pair's shares of their pre-1983 copyrights such as "Angie"
and "Brown Sugar".
"This deal is incredibly important for BMG," the company's
CEO Hartwig Mausch said in a statement. "Keith and Mick have
clearly created one of the most outstanding song collections in
rock 'n' roll history".
The Stones, who released their first single, a cover of
Chuck Berry's "Come On", in 1963, are gearing up for a gig at
British music festival Glastonbury this weekend before playing
more dates over the summer in London.
The BMG deal comes on the back of a career-spanning
digitally re-mastered back catalogue released on Apple Inc's
iTunes Store last week.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by David Holmes)