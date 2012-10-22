Saudi Arabian Airlines says suspends all flights to Qatar
DUBAI, June 5 Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has suspended all flights to Qatar, it said on its official Twitter account on Monday, without providing further details.
FRANKFURT Oct 22 German media group Bertelsmann is considering making a bid for Springer Science+Business, the world's second-largest publisher of scientific journals, the Financial Times said on Monday.
Bertelsmann is said to have signalled "firm intent" about making a bid earlier this year, the Financial Times said, without citing sources.
On Saturday a German newspaper report had said Springer Science+Business may list on the stock market in the near future. (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
DUBAI, June 5 Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has suspended all flights to Qatar, it said on its official Twitter account on Monday, without providing further details.
* Polls show May's election gamble may be in doubt (Adds London police chief)