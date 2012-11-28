LISBON Nov 28 Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo
will launch $400 million in 3-year bonds exchangeable
into common shares in Brazil's Banco Bradesco held by
BES, which last month became the first Portuguese lender to
return to the bond market since the country's bailout.
BES, Portugal's largest listed bank by market
capitalisation, said in a statement it may increase the offer in
the private placement to $450 million. BES owns approximately 25
million common shares in Bradesco, which trade at 30.6 Brazilian
reais.
"The net proceeds of the offering will be used for the
group's general funding requirements," the banks said. The bonds
are expected to carry a semi-annual coupon in the range of 3
percent to 3.5 percent a year, it said.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)