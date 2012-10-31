LISBON Oct 31 Portugal's second-largest listed bank by assets, Banco Espirito Santo, on Wednesday placed 750 million euros in three-year unsecured bonds, more than 500 million euros initially offered, marking the return of the country's banks to the bond market.

BES Chief Financial Officer Amilcar Morais Pires told Reuters demand reached 2.7 billion euros and the bonds were sold to around 200 international investors, mainly from Britain, Germany, France and the United States. The coupon on the bond is 5.875 percent.

Portugal and its financial sector had been shut out of the international bond market with the advent of the sovereign debt crisis. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)