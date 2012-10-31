LONDON, Oct 31 (IFR) - Banco Espirito Santo, rated Ba3/BB-,
priced the first senior unsecured bond issue from a Portuguese
bank in over two-years on Wednesday.
The bank raised EUR750m through the sale led by BESI, JP
Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS. The transaction priced much
tighter than initial guidance of 6.25% area at 5.875% after
demand reached EUR2.7bn. The reoffer price was 99.665.
The last benchmark senior unsecured deal from a Portuguese
bank priced in March 2010 by Banco Comercial Portugues (BCP).
