LISBON, July 26 Portugal's second-largest listed
bank, BES, is analysing possible acquisition of
Generali SpA's Swiss private bank, BSI, which looks
"potentially attractive", BES CEO Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado
said on Friday.
"We've been invited to look at the BSI prospectus. It is a
bank that could be interesting for us," he told reporters. "But
at this moment we cannot say anything. We are studying the file
... it could take a couple of months."
Sources familiar with the situation have said earlier BSI
had attracted bids below its estimated 2.3 billion Swiss francs.
A consortium made up of Spanish lender Bankinter
and U.S. investment fund Apollo Global Management, as
well as Swiss private bank Safra and Chinese investment fund
Hony Capital had earlier expressed an interest for BSI.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)