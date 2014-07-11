SAO PAULO, July 11 Banco Bradesco SA's
3 percent stake in Portugal's Banco Espírito Santo SA
is small and poses no significant impact to Brazil's
second-largest private-sector lender, Chief Executive Officer
Luiz Carlos Trabuco told a local newspaper on Friday.
Bradesco is "following from afar" news about Espírito Santo,
Estado quoted Trabuco as saying. Shares of the Portuguese bank
have plunged in recent weeks over its exposure to a number of
cash-strapped companies. Espírito Santo, which is Portugal's
largest listed lender, is commonly known as BES.
Bradesco's stake in BES "stemmed from a relationship that
dates back years ago, when we bought Banco Boa Vista from them,"
Trabuco told Estado. "The small stake has no relevance in our
portfolio, and we don't even have a presence in their board."
Concerns are mounting over BES's 1.15 billion euro ($1.6
billion) exposure to Espirito Santo Financial Group
and Rioforte, two holding companies controlled by the founding
Espirito Santo clan and a number of subsidiaries. Both holding
companies are controlled through a non-listed Luxembourg entity
called Espirito Santo International.
Efforts to confirm the content of the Estado interview with
Bradesco's Trabuco were unsuccessful.
Bradesco shares rose 0.3 percent to 33.12 reais on Friday.
BES sank 5.5 percent to 0.48 euros and is down 54 percent over
the past month.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)