RIO DE JANEIRO, July 11 The crisis afflicting
Banco Espírito Santo SA, Portugal's largest listed
lender, is unlikely to impact global markets because of its
small size, André Esteves, chief executive of Brazil's grupo BTG
Pactual SA said on Friday.
Espírito Santo "is a small bank on a global scale. I believe
that there is no global contamination stemming from this issue -
there is not enough material from a systemic viewpoint," said
Esteves, one of Brazil's most prominent dealmakers, at an event
in Rio de Janeiro.
He added that the Brazilian economy is currently going
through a moment of flagging investor confidence, although the
country's economic fundamentals remain solid.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal, Editing by Franklin Paul)