(Corrects to show that the 2.1 billion euros capital buffer
includes June capital raise)
* Investors still in dark over potential losses
* Concerns over links to family-controlled companies
* BES says it has enough reserves to absorb any losses
By Andrei Khalip and Laura Noonan
LISBON/LONDON, July 11 Banco Espirito Santo
steadied market jitters about its vulnerability to the
troubled business empire of its founding family on Friday but
investors are still in the dark about the size of any potential
losses.
Portugal's largest listed bank is at the centre of a
firestorm after concerns about its links to a web of companies
controlled by the powerful Espirito Santo clan sparked a rout in
global markets this week, prompting some European companies to
pull fundraisings and reviving memories of the region's debt
crisis.
Under pressure to clarify its position and stop the
situation spiralling out of control, BES released a statement in
the early hours of Friday saying that it had exposures worth
1.15 billion euros and believed it had enough reserves to absorb
any losses.
BES said it had 2.1 billion euros in capital above minimum
regulatory requirements as of March 31, taking into account a
further 1 billion via a rights issue.
The move stabilised markets but shares in the bank are still
suspended and sentiment both for it and the wider euro zone
remain cautious as investors await further updates and any signs
that BES's woes will spread across Europe.
While BES gave the most detailed breakdown yet of its
exposure to other Espirito Santo group companies it said that it
had to wait for the restructuring plan of the Espirito Santo
Group, its largest shareholder, before it can assess the
potential losses.
The restructuring is expected soon.
"Although we welcome the latest disclosure from BES which
goes some-way to enhancing the transparency on its exposure to
the wider Espirito group, we still think that the situation
facing the bank remains precarious given the opacity around its
parent's capital shortfall and the likely restructuring
approach," Ciaran Callaghan, a credit analyst at Merrion
Stockbrokers in Dublin, said in a note.
Shares in the bank plunged more than 17 percent to their
lowest price in a year on Thursday before Portugal's stock
market regulator halted trading pending the statement from the
bank.
European markets recovered some of their composure edging
higher on Friday with Portugal's PSI index up nearly 2
percent.
The country's sovereign and corporate debt also made up lost
ground with yields on 10-year sovereign paper down 6 basis
points (bps) after losing 20 bps on Thursday. Bond yields move
in the opposite direction to their price.
BES's junior debt recovered much of Thursday's losses and
its senior unsecured bonds fared even better, trading up 5 basis
points after falling 2 bps on Thursday.
PERNICIOUS LINKS
Banco Espirito Santo has been under scrutiny for weeks after
reporting "material irregularities" at a holding company of the
Espirito Santo family, which founded the bank in the 19th
Century.
The scandal marks a slide in fortune for a bank viewed as
one of the most resilient lenders in Portugal. BES was the only
one of the top listed banks in Portugal not to receive an
injection of state capital during the country's sovereign debt
crisis.
Phoebus Theologites, chief investment officer at SteppenWolf
Capital, said there was little risk of contagion for the rest of
the euro zone for now, and Portugal's central bank could
engineer a merger if it felt this could help.
"The Portuguese central bank will stabilise the situation
and even if the worst should come to pass, a merger will take
care of the problem," he said.
"This correction only serves as a reminder that nothing is
yet fixed in the euro zone and that, no matter how much money
the ECB ends up printing, it will not jump-start the euro zone's
economies because the euro zone's troubled banks will need to
absorb much of this money for their balance sheets."
"But this does not mean we will get contagion or a crash."
BES raised around one billion euros in a rights issue last
month. That saw the Espirito Santo family lose control of the
bank and prompted its patriarch, Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado,
to step down as the bank's chief.
The family is still the bank's largest shareholder with a 25
percent stake in the bank held via a holding company, the
Espirito Santo Financial Group (ESFG), whose interests
range from insurance to hotels and property.
ESFG asked for its shares to be suspended on Thursday due to
"material difficulties" at its own largest shareholder, Espirito
Santo International (ESI).
Further detail on BES's financial situation will be given on
July 25 when the bank releases its half-year results.
Shareholders will meet six days later to vote on a new chief
executive and new directors, after family members said they
would step down from the bank's 25-man board.
(Writing by Carmel Crimmins; Additional reporting by Aimee
Donnellan and Sudip Kar-Gupta in London; Editing by Giles
Elgood)