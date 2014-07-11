LISBON, July 11 The Bank of Portugal and the
country's premier assured investors on Friday that problems at
the founding family of the country's largest bank Banco Espirito
Santo do not compromise the stability of the financial
system, BES solvency and deposits.
The Bank of Portugal said in a statement that "taking into
account information reported by BES ... it has sufficient
capital to accommodate possible negative impacts from its
recognised exposure to the non-financial arm of Espirito Santo
Group without compromising the minimum ratio requirements."
"BES depositors can be calm, there are no reasons that would
compromise the safety of funds entrusted to BES," it said.
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho told reporters that "BES
is a separate case from the businesses of the Espirito Santo
family ... it's important that Portuguese and foreign investors
understand that difference and remain calm about the bank and
our financial and banking system."
