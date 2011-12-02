* Capital ratio increased from 8.1 pct

* BES will not need state aid in short-term

* Says no exposure to Greek, Italian, Irish and Spanish debt (Adds CFO quotes, more information)

LISBON, Dec 2 Portuguese lender Banco Espirito Santo has boosted its core Tier 1 capital ratio to 9 percent after a debt-to-equity swap, negating the need for state aid in the near term.

"We will stick to the main objective of using capital markets to finance ourselves," Chief Financial Officer Amilcar Morais Pires said. "Until June 30 next year, we will continue to comply with capital requisites without turning to state funds."

Under the terms of a 78 billion euro ($105 billion) EU/IMF bailout for debt-ridden Portugal, banks must lift core Tier 1 capital ratios to 9 percent by year-end and to 10 percent by end-2012.

The transaction lifted the bank's ratio from 8.1 percent, based on risk-weighted assets of 66.7 billion euros as of Sept. 30, BES said. The bank is to issue 294 million new ordinary shares

"We are going through challenging times and this was an important transaction that shows investors' confidence," said Morais Pires.

The Bank of Portugal said in October the mark-to-market of banks' sovereign debt portfolios means Portuguese banks need to strengthen core Tier 1 capital ratios by around 7.8 billion euros to achieve the 9 percent target by next June.

BES has "little exposure to sovereign debt" and no investment in Greece, Spain, Ireland and Italy, Pires said.

BES shares were 6.5 percent higher at 1.226 euros, overperforming the Lisbon PSI20 stock index, up 1.23 percent. ($1 = 0.7424 euro) (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Dan Lalor and David Hulmes)