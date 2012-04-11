LISBON, April 11 Portugal's largest listed bank
by market capitalisation, BES, said it plans to raise
up to 1.01 billion euros ($1.33 billion) in a cash call to boost
its core Tier 1 capital ratio above a target for this year of 10
percent from 9.21 percent.
It said shareholders representing just over 50 percent of
the bank's capital have already said they would use their
preferential rights in subscribing to the cash call at the
subscription price of 0.395 euros a share. BES shares had closed
at 1.167 euros in Lisbon earlier.
If successful, the capital raising will lift BES's core Tier
1 ratio - a measure of financial strength - to 10.75 percent,
BES said. This would be higher than the 10 percent target set
for Portugal's lenders at the end of this year under the terms
of an EU/IMF bailout for the debt-laden country.
BES also said it agreed to buy out its partner Credit
Agricole's 50 percent stake in insurance company BES
Vida for 225 million euros.
That acquisition, to be financed with proceeds from the
capital increase, would have an estimated negative impact on the
capital ratio of 22 basis points, still leaving it above the 10
percent threshold, BES said.