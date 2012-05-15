BRIEF-Dime Community Bancshares reports pricing of $115 mln subordinated debt offering
* Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. announces the pricing of $115 million subordinated debt offering
LISBON May 15 Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal's largest listed bank by market capitalisation, posted on Tuesday an 84 percent fall in first-quarter net profit, hit by provisions for bad loans amid Portugal's recession and debt crisis.
BES said in a statement net profit fell to 11.6 million euros ($14.82 million), even as net interest income rose 8.6 percent from a year earlier to 294.5 million euros.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had predicted, on average, a net profit of 27 million euros and net interest income of 301 million euros.
BES said provisions, mostly for bad loans, spiked 85 percent to 191 million euros from a year ago due to rising unemployment levels and financial difficulties at companies.
The profit comes after a steep loss sustained in the fourth quarter due to provisions and the transfer of banks' pension assets to the state, which used the money to cover a budget shortfall.
($1 = 0.7828 euros) (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, writing by Daniel Alvarenga)
TOULOUSE, France, June 8 The head of Airbus expressed worries about growing geopolitical uncertainties on Thursday, calling the rift between key customer Qatar and its Gulf neighbours troubling and warning of the impact of a "hard Brexit" on the planemaker's UK operations.