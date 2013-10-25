* Net interest income down 15 pct to 767 mln, but improves
in Q3
* International division's profit slumps on provisions in
Spain
* Signs of quarter-on-quarter improvement in net interest
income, provisions
(Adds details on provisions, overseas business, third-quarter
improvements)
LISBON, Oct 25 Banco Espirito Santo,
Portugal's second-largest listed bank by assets, swung to a
larger-than-expected net loss of 381 million euros ($525.6
million) in the first nine months of 2013 as provisions for bad
loans rose sharply.
But the bank, which had a profit of 90 million euros a year
ago, said in a statement there were signs of improvement in the
cost of provisioning in the third quarter as the recession-hit
economy started to recover.
Net interest income, the difference between interest charged
on loans and interest paid on deposits, fell 15 percent to 767
million euros in January-September from a year earlier.
Still, BES said net interest income recovered in the third
quarter from the preceding quarter, confirming a positive shift
that began in April-June.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average predicted a net
loss of 299 million euros and net interest income of 727 million
euros.
The bailed-out country emerged from a deep recession in the
second quarter and its economy is projected to have grown again
in the third. Banks are still expected to struggle in the short
term with the effects of the worst downturn since the 1970s.
The economy is likely to shrink 1.8 percent for the whole of
2013.
BES had previously said that the peak of overdue loans could
come at the end of this quarter or the start of the next.
The bank said it reinforced provisions for bad loans, debt
and assets by just over 1 billion euros in the nine months, 42
percent more than a year ago. It said this reflected "the impact
of the economic recession on clients' credit quality and
collateral associated with conceded and recovered loans".
Although BES' international division, which includes
operations in Africa, Brazil, Spain and Britain, had a profit of
nearly 31 million euros, it slumped 61 percent from a year
earlier mainly due to provisioning in recession-hit Spain.
BES shares closed 2.6 percent lower before the results were
announced, while the broader Lisbon market fell 1.3 percent.
($1 = 0.7250 euros)
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip, Editing by Patrick Lannin)