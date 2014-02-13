(Updates with more details, comment)
LISBON Feb 13 Banco Espirito Santo,
Portugal's second-largest listed bank by assets, posted a
bigger-than-expected net loss of 518 million euros ($707.90
million) in 2013 on the back of large provisions and said it
would not rule out a capital increase.
The bank said provisions rose 18.6 percent to 1.422 billion
euros due to the recession in the Portuguese economy and
deleveraging. In 2012 BES posted a net profit of 96 million
euros.
Net interest income - the difference between interest
charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - fell 12.4
percent to 1.034 billion euros.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had predicted, on average, a
net loss of 497 million euros and net interest income of 1.05
billion euros.
Chief executive Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado said even if
the bank has solid capital he would not rule out a capital
increase.
"If a capital increase becomes necessary, there is available
capital in international markets without having to go to the
state," he told journalists.
BES' operation in Portugal posted a loss of 540 million
euros while the bank's overseas operations had a profit of 22
million euros.
Portugal emerged from a deep recession in the second
quarter of 2013, but banks are still struggling in the short
term with the effects of the worst downturn since the 1970s in
the bailed-out country.
The bank said its Core Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 10.6
percent, above 10 percent required by the central bank.
Shares in Banco Espirito Santo had closed 1.9 percent higher
on Thursday before the results were announced, while the broader
market in Lisbon advanced 0.6 percent.
($1 = 0.7317 euros)
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Axel Bugge; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle)