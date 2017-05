Jan 28 Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :

* Said on Tuesday that it signed new player Tolgay Arslan from Hamburger SV

* Will pay 450,000 euros ($511,065) to Hamburger SV as contract termination fee

