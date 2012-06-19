* CEO Hilton to retire on Dec. 31

By Joseph A. Giannone

NEW YORK, June 19 Bessemer Trust, one of the largest wealth managers to the super-rich, is passing the torch to a new generation of management as long-time Chief Executive and President John Hilton prepares to retire at the end of this year.

Hilton is turning 65, which is the closely held company's mandatory retirement age for management, though he is expected to continue working for Bessemer in another role. Hilton joined New York-based Bessemer 19 years ago and has been the wealth and estate planning firm's CEO for 10 years.

Two people are taking his place: Chief Investment Officer Marc Stern will succeed Hilton as CEO, while George Wilcox, the head of client account management, will takeover as president. These changes were announced internally but were not previously reported by the press.

On Tuesday, Bessemer announced that JPMorgan Asset Management's Rebecca Patterson will replace Stern as chief investment officer effective July 16, responsible for asset allocation, portfolio strategy and research.

Patterson most recently was chief markets strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co's money management division, where she also led its client advisory group, and a member of JPMorgan Private Bank's investment committee.

Hilton's departure follows last year's retirement of Robert Elliott as senior managing director, who also turned 65.

Bessemer is the largest multifamily office, or MFO adviser by number of client relationships, according to the Family Wealth Alliance. The firm grew out of the family fortune of Carnegie Steel co-founder Henry Phipps, which in 1975 opened its doors to other wealthy families seeking investment management and estate planning help.

In a little more than 35 years the firm expanded from a $1 billion family office into a wealth manager overseeing $62.4 billion in assets for 2,100 individuals and families, which averages out to $30 million apiece.

Bessemer last year earned $55.8 million on $368 million in revenue and paid out $37 million in dividends, according to its annual report.