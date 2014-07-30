July 30 Best Buy Co Inc Chief Executive
Hubert Joly said tablets sales were "crashing" and the PC
business was seeing a revival in sales, according to the
website, Re/code.
The U.S. smartphone market has also grown more mature, Joly
also said, according to the website.
Best Buy had earlier warned that same-store sales could fall
this quarter and the next on lower demand for many consumer
electronics.
Joly attributed the PC revival during the first quarter
partly to Microsoft Corp stopping support for the older
Windows XP operating system, the website said.
"The tablets boomed and now are crashing. The volume has
really gone down in the last several months," Re/code quoted
Joly as saying in an interview.
"... I think the laptop has something of a revival because
it's becoming more versatile." (on.recode.net/1nHUH5u)
Joly has removed layers of management, eliminated hundreds
of jobs, closed unprofitable stores and boosted Best Buy's cash
reserves in efforts to stem sales declines since joining in the
fall of 2012.
