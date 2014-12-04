SHANGHAI Dec 4 U.S. retailer Best Buy Co Inc
said on Thursday it will sell its struggling China
business, Five Star, to domestic real estate firm Zhejiang
Jiayuan Group in order to focus on its North American
operations.
The world's largest consumer electronics chain didn't
disclose financial terms of the sale of the 184-store network,
announced in a statement.
Best Buy has struggled to fend off Chinese rivals in a
crowded market, as other U.S. firms have complained that
operating in the country has become more of a challenge.
"The sale of Five Star does not suggest any similar action
in Canada or Mexico. Instead, it allows us to focus even more on
our North American business," Hubert Joly, Best Buy's president
and chief executive officer, said in the statement.
Joly added that Best Buy would continue to invest in its
private label operation in the country. Best Buy's China
operations accounted for around 4 percent of its sales in the
most recent financial year, ended Feb. 1.
Jiayuan Group did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Best Buy pulled out of the European market last year when it
sold its stake in Carphone Warehouse Group for less than half
its initial investment. At the time, many analysts suggested the
firm should also consider exiting China.
The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, is
expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2016.
