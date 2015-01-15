* Expects 30-50 basis point fall in operating margins
* Raises Q4 comparable sales forecast
* Holiday season comparable sales up 2.5 pct
* Stock falls as much as 16 pct
Jan 15 Best Buy Co Inc, the largest U.S.
consumer electronics chain, said it expects same-store sales
growth to be flat to negative in the first two quarters of its
fiscal year starting February, citing low demand for computers
and tablets.
Best Buy's shares fell as much as 16 percent as the forecast
put paid to investor's hopes that same-store sales growth in two
consecutive quarters meant the retailer was turning a corner.
The market had been overlooking the competitive heft of
online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc, which have
been drawing shoppers away from brick-and-mortar electronics
chains such as Best Buy, said Morningstar analyst R.J. Hottovy.
"I think what investors expected was a continuation of the
trends that we saw in the third and fourth quarter where you saw
some improvement in domestic same-store sales and operating
margins," Hottovy said.
Instead, the retailer on Thursday said it expects same-store
sales to be flat to negative low-single digits in the next two
quarters and operating margin to decline about 30-50 basis
points.
Best Buy also raised its comparable sales forecast to "near
1 percent" growth from "near flat" for the three months ending
January, marking the second straight quarter of growth after
three consecutive quarters of declines.
The retailer also said same-store sales increased 2.5
percent in the nine weeks ended Jan. 3, helped in part by the
launch of high-profile products such as Apple Inc's
iPhone 6.
Best Buy shares were down 13 percent at $34.76 in midday
trading. That effectively wiped out their gains since Sept. 19,
when Alibaba Group Holding Ltd went public.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing
by Savio D'Souza)